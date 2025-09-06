DSS Slams Fresh Terrorism Charges Against Arrested Ansaru Commanders

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed multiple charges against two top commanders of the Ansaru terrorist network, Abu Baraa and Mahmuda, following their recent arrest in a covert security operation.

Security sources said on Friday that the suspects are facing terrorism-related charges under Nigeria’s counter-terrorism framework. The offences include leadership of a terrorist organisation, financing of terrorism, recruitment of fighters, and coordinating violent attacks across the country.

According to the sources, the DSS moved swiftly in consolidating investigations to enable prompt prosecution. The agency’s Director-General, while issuing directives on the matter, stressed that professionalism, justice, and respect for human rights must remain central in the handling of terrorism cases.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja in the coming days, in what analysts believe could mark a significant step in ongoing efforts to dismantle Ansaru’s command structure and weaken its operational capacity.