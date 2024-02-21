DSS Sends Strong Message To NLC, TUC Over Nationwide Protest

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shun its planned nationwide protest.

New Telegraph recalls that the leadership of the NLC on Friday declared a two-day nationwide mass protest for February 27 and 28, 2024, over the economic hardship assailing Nigerians.

In a statement on Wednesday, Peter Afunanya, DSS director of communications, said although the service recognises the NLC’s right to protest, the congress should shelve the planned demonstration in the interest of peace and public order.

Afunanya said the DSS is aware that some elements are planning to use the protest to “foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence”, adding that this would worsen the socio-economic situation across the country.

“The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions,” the statement reads.

“It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt.

“So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties. They should, therefore, be given the chance to handle the challenges at hand.

“In this vein, citizens are encouraged to recognise that what remains unsolved in peacetime, would not be attained in war-time.

“The timeless piece of the esteemed Poet, JP Clark, “The Casualties” is a resonating reminder to us of the possible dangers of escalated conflicts. In times of trouble, everyone will be a casualty.

“Also, ongoing wars in the global scene are a stark reminder of their catastrophic repercussions on the affected countries’ domestic environments thus, the critical need to protect and maintain our internal stability and unity.

"Those exploiting the fault lines in the country need to have a rethink as resorting to negativities will endanger our peaceful coexistence with dire consequences."

The director urged parents and guardians to guide their children and wards from acts capable of jeopardising public safety and harmony.

He also called on political parties, opposition groups, religious and traditional institutions, civil society and non-governmental bodies, to eschew violence and demonstrate leadership in these challenging times.

“Making political capital out of the current situation or involving in divisive utterances at a time like this, will be of no benefit to any peace-loving Nigerian,” the statement reads.

“Citizens are advised to be vigilant and not allow fifth columnists and hostile forces or agents to use them to destabilise the peace of the nation.

“The DSS stands opposed to violence as a means of settling our present-day challenges, be they economic, political or otherwise.

“Accordingly, the Service will work with sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that lasting peace is maintained in the country.”