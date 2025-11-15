DSS Recaptures Ansaru Terrorist Who Masterminded 2012 Attack On Deeper Life Church College

The Department of State Services (DSS) has successfully recaptured a notorious Ansaru terrorist, who escaped during a previous jail break and is believed to have masterminded the deadly 2012 attack on the Deeper Life Church College.

Security sources confirmed that the high-profile suspect, AbdulAzzez Obadaki, was re-arrested early Friday morning in a coordinated intelligenceled operation involving DSS tactical teams and supporting units from other security agencies.

According to preliminary reports, the fugitive had been on the run for several years after escaping lawful custody. He was a key operational commander within the Ansaru faction and played a central role in planning and executing the 2012 attack, which left several victims dead and many others injured.

A top DSS official, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said the re-arrest marks a major break- through in the agency’s ongoing counter-terror- ism efforts.

The suspect is currently undergoing intensive interrogation, with security operatives hopeful that his arrest will lead to the dismantling of additional terror cells connected to previous attacks.

The DSS is expected to issue an official statement in the coming hours.