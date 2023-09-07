DSS Reacts To Alleged Shooting By Its Operatives At Garki Market In Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reacted to news making rounds that one of its officers was allegedly involved in a shooting on Thursday in Abuja’s Garki market.

New Telegraph gathered that after a heated argument between a customer and a merchant, some DSS agents arrived to make an arrest.

According to a viral video of the incident, the vendors and other shoppers in the market were seen scurrying for cover when the loud sound of a gunshot was heard and a woman was reportedly hurt.

Reacting to the development, the DSS said that it had been made aware of the occurrence and that an inquiry had started, despite the fact that the details of what happened were unclear.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya who released the statement vowed that details of the inquiries will be communicated to the public as soon as possible and if found guilty, standard disciplinary measures would be taken against its staff said to have been involved in the incident.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an incident that occurred a few hours ago (today, 7/9/2023) between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja. Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT Command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

“Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter. The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible.

“The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out a proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public,” the statement reads.