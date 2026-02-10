DSS Probes Humiliation Of Pedro Obaseki In Benin

The Department of State Services (DSS) has formally taken over investigation into the humiliation of Pedro Obaseki in Benin on December 28, 2025. The Nollywood filmmaker was seen in a viral video being assaulted by some youths, who accused him of disrespecting the Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II.

In a statement issued by his lead counsel, Femi Falana (SAN said:“It is important to place on record that the DSS has now formally assumed conduct of the investigation into this matter.”

According to the statement, Obaseki’s petition alleged terrorism-related conduct, conspiracy, assault, unlawful detention and obstruction of justice arising from the events of December 28.

Falana said Obaseki has had engagements with the DSS in Benin under the authority of the State Director. He said: “Any concerns arising from those interactions, including issues of conduct, handling and procedural integrity, have been formally documented and are now part of the consolidated representations before the appropriate authorities.”