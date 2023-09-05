DSS: Politicians recruiting student leaders, others for violent protests

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm about plans by some unnamed politicians to instigate violent protests in parts of the country, in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies. The intelligence agency said those being mobilised by those it described as subversive elements for the planned action includes student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth and disgruntled groups.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the secret service vowed to deploy all within its power to stop the plotters from “plunging the country into anarchy”.

This is as it advised vice chancellors, as well as other heads of tertiary institutions in the country to discourage their students from engaging in tendencies that are detrimental to peace and security.

It further tasked parents on the compelling need to caution their children and wards against involvement in unwholesome activities. “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action. “Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“In view of this development, university vice-chancellors and heads of tertiary institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace.

“Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order,” the DSS said.

It continued: “While the DSS is aware of government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. “This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans.”