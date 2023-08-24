DSS Personnel Stabs Estate Agent Over Electricity Bill In Osun

Dele Omosola, an estate agent in Tinumola neighbourhood, Osogbo, Osun State has been reportedly stabbed in the thigh by a member of the Department of State Services (DSS), identified as Abiodun.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident which occurred on Tuesday night was a result of a disagreement between the agent, and the DSS employee, regarding the latter’s failure to pay his energy bill for the month of August.

According to an eyewitness who preferred anonymity, “the agent approached the DSS personnel, who lived in a building he is managing on Tuesday night, inquiring about his failure to offset his electricity bill; the issue resulted into a tense argument with people demanding to know his means of livelihood.

“The DSS personnel, who was returning from work, allegedly walked away from the scene but the elderly agent insisted he must answer questions which led to a fight before Abiodun stabbed the victim.”

Another resident, Kola Adejoyin explained that “the DSS guy went into his apartment, took a jack-knife and stabbed the agent.

“We took the man to a hospital for treatment and reported the matter to the police.

“However, some DSS operatives took the suspect into custody and vowed not to release him to the police.”

When narrating his story, the victim said that he had just requested the DSS employees for assistance with an electrical bill; but, rather than hand over the cash, he stepped inside brandishing a jackknife and stabbed him.

“I have been asking him to pay up his bill for days, he promised to pay, but yesterday (Tuesday) when I asked him, rather than give me the money, he went in, came back with a jack-knife and stabbed me,” he said.

A source in the DSS disclosed that it was a case of two fighting, adding that the personnel’s life was in danger.

Explaining that the DSS personnel is in detention for being involved in a public fight, he added that the estate agent and other tenants ganged up against him.

“I can confirm to you that the personnel is presently in detention for being involved in a public fight.

“However, the victims along with other tenants ganged up against him simply because they were oblivious to his job and his movement, thereby endangering his life at the moment.

“He was overpowered and needed to rescue himself from a powerful aggressor, hence, he decided to stab him in the thigh.”

The Osun State Police Command has also confirmed the incident in a phone chat with New Telegraph on Thursday,

According to the Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, the Command was aware that a DSS personnel stabbed an estate agent.

“The command is aware that a DSS personnel stabbed an estate agent. We are assuring members of the public that no offender will go unpunished.

“The Osun State Police Command will investigate the matter thoroughly.”