DSS Orders X To Delete Sowore’s Anti-Tinubu’s Tweet

The Department of State Services (DSS) has demanded that the management of the micro logging site, X to as a matter of urgency delete the tweet posted by Nigerian activist and 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore about President Bola Tinubu, saying the comment posed a threat to national security.

This is as the agency pleased with X Corp. to take the tweet and related re-tweets down within 24 hours.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that on August 25, Sowore, through his verified X account @YeleSowore, shared a video of Tinubu during a state visit to Brazil, and criticised the President’s comment that corruption is no more in Nigeria.

Sowore wrote, “This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!”

However in a letter dated Saturday, September 6 and signed by B. Bamigboye on behalf of the Director-General, State Services, the DSS described the post as false, online harassment and a willful attempt to further an ideology.

The intelligence agency told X Corp the tweet is directed at the President through his official known X handle @officialABAT and warned that the publication could provoke unrest among some Nigerians, including supporters of the President.

The DSS cited several Nigerian laws it said the post violated, including Section 51 of the Criminal Code Act, provisions of the Cyber Crimes Act 2025 and Section 2(3) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

It said the post contravenes “Sections 19,22 and 24 of the Cyber Crimes Act 2025 which prohibits and makes it an offence to spread fake news or publishing content, especially with the intent to embarrass or humiliate others, provoke ethnic, religious, or tribal hatred through online or offline statements; amounting to domestic terrorism.”

The letter reads, “The said tweet is still in circulation and has attracted widespread condemnation by majority of Nigerians, some of whom may resort to unwholesome activities to vent their grievance over it, especially supporters of the President who have started taking to the streets in protest, thereby creating political tension and threatening the country’s national security.

“It is not in doubt that the words employed by Mr. Omoyele Sowore is misleading information, online harassment and abuse, willful intention of furthering an ideology capable of serious harm, hate speech, cause disunity, discredit/disparage the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria within the Comity of Nations to damage the image of Nigeria and cause serious threat to national security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is against the above highlighted backdrop that we make an immediate and urgent demand on your corporation to as a matter of its own policy, immediately take down the tweet and its attendant re-tweets,” it added.

6th September, 2025

The Chairman and CEO X Corp. Bastrop County,

Texas USA Email: press@x.com

RE: MISLEADING INFORMATION AND WILLFUL, INTENTION TO

FURTHERING AN IDEOLOGY CAPABLE OF SERIOUS HARM,

INCITEMENT TO VIOLENCE, CYBER CRIME, HATE SPEECH TO DISCREDIT/DISPARAGE THE PRESIDENT… pic.twitter.com/f4kAxt6Vop — Department of State Services (DSS) (@OfficialDSSNG) September 7, 2025