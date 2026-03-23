DSS, NSCDC, Police Seal NURTW HDQ Amid Leadership Crisis

Following the leadership crisis that has engulfed the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Security operatives on Monday sealed off the national secretariat of the union in Abuja.

Personnel from the Nigerian Army, Police, Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS) sealed the union office, denying entry to members and visitors.

Speaking on the development, an operative at the gate said the restriction was implemented on orders from higher authorities. “You can’t enter the premises. I think it will last a week or two… maybe tomorrow,” he added

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New Telegraph had earlier reported that the drama followed an earlier attempt by Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa to take over the secretariat, displacing loyalists of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo. Baruwa claimed his action was in line with favourable court judgments.

“This is not a forceful takeover but a step to enforce court orders. We have waited for about two years, but they refused to comply,” Baruwa told journalists before the lockdown tightened.

Eyewitnesses reported that the deployment of armed personnel heightened tensions, with supporters of both factions gathering briefly before being dispersed.

The standoff highlights growing concerns about potential violence as the protracted dispute continues to pit Baruwa against Akinsanya’s faction.

Security agencies remained stationed around the secretariat at press time, and it remains unclear when normal activities will resume.