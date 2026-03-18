DSS Nabs Suspected Gunrunner With 832 Rounds Of Ammunition

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday apprehended a suspected gunrunner, one Kelvin Dugo at Ivara Esu Estate in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

New Telegraph gathered that the arrest followed credible intelligence on Dugo’s plan to buy 832 rounds of live ammunition from one Azenda Barnabas (alias Jagaban), another suspected gunrunner based in Aliade, Benue State.

A security source, who spoke in confidence on the development, said: “The operatives intercepted Dugo moments after he received the consignment, which was concealed in food items.

Items recovered were 832 rounds of ammunition and two empty AK-47 magazines. “The DSS has intensified its pursuit of such criminals, launching sustained operations across the states of the Federation.”