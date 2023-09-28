DSS Moves To Unravel Cause Of Sagamu Killings

The Department of State Services (DSS) has vowed to track down those responsible for the recent cult killings in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Speaking on the investigation into the cases so far, a reliable DSS source privy to the development said the suspects so far questioned in connection with the recent mayhem had given very useful information that would assist in unravelling the kingpins and their collaborators.

The source confirmed inviting high-profile persons for interrogation, stressing that both the remote and immediate causes of the mayhem were being thoroughly examined.

He reassured the populace that the organisations were committed to finding the source of the cult activities in the historic town and its surroundings.

The source said: “We had questions for two individuals, and we invited them accordingly. They were invited as part of our investigations into the cult killings. They honoured our invitations. They were thoroughly questioned. They have been released after we finished questioning them.

“They provided very useful information that will greatly assist us with our task of unravelling the reasons and people behind the incessant cult clashes in Sagamu.

“Inviting legislators or local government administrators must not be seen as an exception. We are focused on the task of ending cultists and cult-related executions.

“Our resolve is absolute, and we will not be phased by snide talks. We have invited various personalities who are also bona-fide members of the community.

Remember, we earlier said that based on the directive of the governor who invited us to join in this exercise, there will be no sacred cows.

We have broadened our investigations. We are working with resolve and determination, and we are even widening our nets as we continue.”