DSS Mobilises Media, CSOs For National Devt

The Department of State Services (DSS) has underscored the importance of the Media, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the national development equation.

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DG DSS), Alh. Yusuf Bichi, made the assertion on Thursday at a one-day interactive parley on Building a Symbiotic Relationship for National Security and Peace, held at the intelligence agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The event, which sought to create a common ground for the Service, the media, as well as civil society organisations, featured presentations by a former DG SS, Mr Matthew Seiiyefa, and a senior journalist, Mr Segun Adeniyi.

In his remarks, Bichi described the theme of the conference as apt, considering the fact that no nation develops in the absence of peace.

He, therefore, urged collaboration and partnership between the Service and the public, in order to achieve a peaceful, secure society.

Represented by the director of intelligence, Usman Shehu, the spymaster said, “The DSS under my leadership, is open to all forms of partnership, suggestion and criticism”.

In his presentation entitled, “Reconstructing Perspective and Narrative for National Peace and Harmony in Nigeria: A Task for All”, Seiyefa, submitted that nations are stable, successful and peaceful only to the level of their democratic positions

He said: “Security is development and there can never be clear development without security.

“It is when the government has provided security and development in the nation that citizens will be willing to compromise for national security.”

Also speaking, the director of public relations and Strategic Communication, Dr Peter Afunanya, noted that a united and peaceful nation was important to all patriotic and law-abiding citizens.