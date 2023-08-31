DSS Invites Council Boss For Accusing Abiodun Of ‘Stealing’ LG Funds

The Department of the State Security Service (DSS) has invited the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Hon. Adewale Adedayo, over his allegation against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Adedayo had accused Abiodun of withholding statutory Federal allocation due to local government areas for two years since they assumed office.

When contacted on Thursday, Adedayo, confirmed the invitation from the DSS to New Telegraph and that he was on his way to Abeokuta, to honour them.

The LG boss also hinted that his local government had been invaded by mobile policemen.

Adedayo in a Facebook post said, “Invading peaceful Ogbere community with mobile policemen in order to impeach Wale Adedayo is desperation. As I told the SSG yesterday, we took an oath with our fathers that we’ll make this land better than we met it. You can kill the body, but not the spirit of Wale Adedayo.”

The LG boss also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission and Other Related Offense (ICPC), demanding the investigation of Abiodun over the alleged diversion of LG funds.