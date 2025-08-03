DSS: Interrogating Ajayi’s Intelligence Template

In the next few days, the Director-General, Department of State Services (DGSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi (MON), would have been in office for one year. EMMANUEL ONANI chronicles his achievements, amid Nigerians’ expectations from him

Not a few saw the August 28, 2024 appointment of Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DGSS) as a surprise, against the backdrop of his track records as a distinguished field commander, reformer, thoroughbred and versatile Intelligence Officer.

Since his recruitment into the Service in 1990 as a cadet officer, the DG has not left anyone in doubt, especially insiders, about his capacity and competence in the areas of management, security leadership, critical thinking, and human resources

The President, Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has appointed Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, MON as the Director General, Department of State Services.

Mr Ajayi is a thoroughbred and versatile Intelligence Officer. Recruited into the Service in 1990 as a cadet officer, the new DG has received several trainings in diverse areas of management, security leadership, critical thinking, and human resources. He discharged these burdens during his outings as State Director of Security (SDS) at Rivers, Bayelsa, Bauchi, Enugu and Kogi States.

On assumption of office, the spy master had adopted “covertness” and “studied silence” as the centerpiece of his leadership of the foremost domestic intelligence agency, which has the core mandate to detect, prevent, and combat threats to national security, including terrorism, banditry, espionage, among other acts of subversion.

True to form, the diligent, resilient, urbane, pro-active and analytic DGSS has continued to record unprecedented gains in areas of intelligence gathering and sharing, inter-agency synergy, joint operations with the Military, reforms, serving and retired personnel welfare et al.

Since he took over the Service flag and other insignias of office, Mr. Ajayi has ensured the disruption of sleeper cells, and the sharing of terrorists’ evil designs with relevant authorities, before they strike, according to insider sources, who prefer to remain anonymous.

Beyond intelligence sharing, the Ajayi-led Service has been involved in kinetic operations with troops of the Nigerian Army, especially, in parts of the country, leading to the killings of terrorists, recovery of arms and ammunition, as well as rescue of kidnap victims in Bauchi, Borno, Niger, Plateau, Zamfara, Anambra, Imo, Rivers, Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, and other states.

It is also difficult to point to any proven incident of DSS operatives’ involvement in harassment and abuse of citizens’ human rights, as arrests and custodial actions are executed with judicial seals.

A case in point is the fulfillment of a promise to give free medical services to a Sokoto businessman accidentally shot during an operation.

Apart from inviting the victim to its hospital in Abuja, the DGSS also approved the payment of ₦10 million damages awarded by a court to the businessman six years earlier. To compensate for time lost, the he handed the businessman an additional ₦10 million, bringing the total sum to ₦20 million.

A few days ago, the intellectual ordered the release of three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) militant wing, after due clearance. This is in addition to the reviewing of over twenty (20) cases of persons believed to have been wrongfully detained.

Collaboration

Ajayi has also advocated collaboration with all stakeholders, especially communities in ensuring security. He called on communities across the country to actively participate in safeguarding their areas against armed groups, emphasising that security agencies alone cannot tackle the growing insecurity.

The maiden annual lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) in Abuja, titled “Mobilising Stakeholders to Curb Insecurity in Nigeria: A Practical Approach,” brought together top security experts, policymakers, and community leaders to discuss collaborative strategies in the fight against crime.

“The practical approach to curbing insecurity is to get everyone involved. The military and police cannot be everywhere. Communities must be the first line of defence”, Ajayi stated.

He made reference to past examples of communities that successfully repelled insurgent attacks, highlighting the case of Azare in Bauchi State, where residents fought off Boko Haram terrorists several years ago.

“They killed some members of the community, but the community members killed all of them. The last guy, Khalid, climbed onto a tree and was firing. The community people killed him too. Since that day, there has been no terrorist attack on that community”, Ajayi recalled.

The DSS chief also cited Tafa Balewa, another Bauchi community, where locals resisted invaders, seized their weapons, and successfully protected their territory.

“Our culture is communal; we do things together—festivals, ceremonies—so why can’t we fight miscreants together? The community should say, ‘You cannot come here.’ This is what Tafa Balewa has done. If you go there to attack, you would be sorry for yourself.” That is the spirit of collaboration.

Inter-agency cooperation

The DSS has also been collaborating with the military to address insecurity. In one instance, a daring and surprise raid, tactical teams of the Department of State Services (DSS) with back up from the Nigerian Military, have degraded about 45 bandits around Kuchi town, Munya LGA, Niger State.

The operation, which was carried out in a stealth manner, marks yet another victory in the sustained offensives against bandits in the area. Security sources revealed that the DSS had with clear precision followed the trail of the bandits and prevented an invasion on the villages to orchestrate massive attacks, planned by kingpin Dogo Gide, and other bandits loyal to him.

“This ambush which is a part of sustained offensives against the bandits, followed the earlier decimation of over 50 bandits, has dealt a heavy blow on Dogo Gide who in the past months has been losing huge territories to the superior firepower and covert disruptions by operatives deployed to these troubled spots.”

In another instance, troops of the Nigerian Army and hybrid forces, backed by intelligence support from the Department of State Services (DSS), recently in Iburu village, Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, killed no less than 45 bandits terrorizing the area.

They also counted dozens of the bandits’ motorcycles destroyed during the gunfight. Recall that In April, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, raised the alarm over terrorist activities around the Babanna border in Niger State.

Ajayi, a blessing – ex-Directors

The DG is regarded among the lower, middle, and upper cadres of the Service as a “welfarist”, as evidenced in his “patriotic and blind” approvals to medicals, housing, training and other welfare needs of personnel; retired officers not left out.

The following are the testimonies of a former SDS, Mr. Mike Ejiofor, and a retired Assistant Director (Intelligence and Investigation, Mr. Dennis Amachree)

“His achievements in the last one year, is beyond all expectations, in the areas of professionalising the Service through intelligence gathering, and not making noise about it. Taking care of welfare of Staff, and boosting the morale of staff, including retired personnel. Medicals, he takes care of everything. In fact, he is a blessing to the Service”, said Ejiofor.

In an earlier assessment entitled, “Tosin Ajayi’s Resurgence of the DSS”, Amachree had stated, inter Alia: “The announcement of Mr. Tosin Ajayi’s appointment as the new Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS). It’s like a breadth of fresh air amidst the nation’s security challenges.

And true to form, Ajayi’s leadership has rapidly revitalized the agency, restoring its integrity and effectiveness. His appointment was met with widespread jubilation by the staff of his last state command.

“This marked the first time when the appointment of a Director General of Nigeria’s secret police has gone viral. His proven track record of performance in other states where he had served, and an unwavering integrity made him the ideal candidate. His leadership has been marked by a commitment to meritocracy and a departure from the nepotism and favoritism that had plagued the DSS in the past. As a nation’s secret police, responsible for internal security, the DSS had been plagued by a decline in leadership, a departure from its core principles, and excessive external interference. These factors had undermined the agency’s morale and effectiveness. Ajayi’s appointment marks a new era of professionalism and accountability.

“One of Ajayi’s key challenges has been to purge the DSS of unfit personnel and to ensure that only qualified individuals are employed. The slide had been that of many unfit persons being infused into the Service, thereby neutralizing the intelligence agency to a mere civil service. This was mainly caused by interference in the recruitment process and non-implementation of stricter vetting procedures. He has addressed the vetting process by ensuring that thorough background checks are conducted on all personnel. This will help prevent the infiltration of the DSS by individuals with questionable motives”.

The way forward

Needless to say, Nigeria is grappling with insecurity in many fronts. The level of insecurity in the country, especially in the North necessitate the imperative for the intelligence community in the country under Ajayi’s leadership to up its gain.

In this regard, Amachree said: “While Ajayi has made significant strides in reforming the DSS in the few months he was appointed, there are still challenges to overcome. He must continue to address issues such as corruption, nepotism, and the overstaying of personnel in command positions. Additionally, he must ensure that the DSS remains responsive to the evolving security landscape and adapt its strategies accordingly to international best practices.

“Mr. Tosin Ajayi’s leadership of the Department of State Services has ushered in a new era for the agency. His reforms are revitalizing the Service, restoring its integrity and effectiveness. I recommend that he preserve the Service’s tradition of anonymity and covert operations. By prioritizing merit, professionalism, and accountability, Ajayi has laid the groundwork for a more secure and prosperous Nigeria”.

Amachree said available records, however, indicate that the DGSS has since addressed the few issues of concern Amachree raised, but observers believe that he needs to focus on addressing insecurity, in all parts of the country, in lines with its mandate.

In conformity with his pledge upon his appointment as year ago, Ajayi needs to work more with relevant stakeholders to tackle challenges and achieve peace and stability must be given more fillip. Benue and Zamfara states, in particular, have been grappling with significant insecurity, including attacks on communities by armed herders, leading to displacement and humanitarian crises. These and many more form the task necessitating the need to restrategise in response to and planning ahead of security needs of the country.