DSS Interrogates Malami Over Convoy’s Attack

The former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has reportedly been interrogated by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an attack on his convoy in Kebbi State.

New Telegraph gathered that Malami was questioned at the Birnin Kebbi Command of the service on Monday, September 22.

According to the report, the former Minister’s interrogation was handled in a professional manner.

Recalls that Malami’s convoy was attacked by suspected political thugs in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, September 1, 2025.

The incident happened shortly after he returned from a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief Imam of Dr Bello Haliru Jumu’ah Mosque.

Witnesses had said that about 10 vehicles in his convoy were vandalised, while several of his supporters sustained injuries.

The former minister had described the attack as “politically motivated”.

Although the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) distanced itself from the attack, Malami subsequently petitioned security agencies, including the police and the DSS.

Giving an update Monday night, Malami revealed that he was treated with dignity and respect, saying he would remain committed to cooperating with the DSS to ensure that their investigation is carried out properly.

“I can confirm that I have been invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) to support an investigation into the attack on my person and convoy in Kebbi State on the 1st of September, 2025.

“The petition is apparently triggered by opposition high-profile political elements in the state. I must commend the DSS for the professional and transparent manner in which they have conducted their inquiry.

“I was treated with dignity and respect, and I remain committed to cooperating fully with the Department to ensure that their investigation is concluded successfully,” Malami said in a Facebook post.