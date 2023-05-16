DSS: How Joint Operations Disrupted Terrorists’ N/West Regrouping Plan

…5 suspected insurgents arrested, weapons

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that joint operations comprising its personnel, troops of the Nigerian Army, as well as police operatives disrupted plans by suspected terrorist elements to establish strongholds in the North West general area.

According to the intelligence agency, the kinetic operations resulted in the arrest of three insurgents in Kaduna State, while two other enemies of the state were apprehended in Kano State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, the secret service noted that one of the non-state actors blew himself up, ostensibly to evade justice.

Among the items recovered, according to the statement, were hand grenades and assorted weapons.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that the Service and troops of the Nigerian Army and Police Force, in the early hours of 15th May 2023, simultaneously raided hideouts of insurgents/terrorists in parts of Kaduna and Kano States.

“During the raid in Kaduna State, the terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) against the fighting forces.

“One of the terrorists who wore a suicide jacket blew himself up. While three (3) suspects were arrested, items recovered upon a search of the group’s accommodation, after Police EOD had diffused other IEDs, were: two (2) suicide jackets, one (1) AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and one (1) laptop.

“In Kano State, two (2) suspects were arrested while recovered items include: a pistol, eleven (11) mobile phones, two (2) hand grenades, one (1) fully charged AK-47 magazine, two empty AK-47 magazines, one (1) Peugeot 307 car and an ID card belonging to a suspect that escaped”, the Service said.

It further disclosed that Intelligence had earlier revealed that high-profile terrorist targets were regrouping in the North West to carry out dastardly acts in the area.

“Notably, the steady Military operations in the North East have necessitated the insurgents’ escape to the North West and Central zones where they are establishing active cells”, it added.

The Service commended the Military and Police for their resilience and support, which led to the success of the operation.

While noting that the sustained interagency synergy is, without doubt, a game changer in the counter-threat actions, the organisation declares its readiness to sustain collaboration with sister agencies, in a bid to rid the nation of criminal elements, particularly at this transition period and even beyond.

“This is more so that certain persons are desperate to undermine the process. But the Service will resist this and ensure a seamless event. It will always cooperate with stakeholders to achieve a peaceful environment critical to the pursuit of legitimate businesses by law-abiding citizens and residents”, it concluded