DSS Holds Second Edition Of DG Inter-Directorate Sports Festival

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Monday, opened the second edition of the “DG Inter-Directorates Sports Festival”, as selected participants compete for laurels in 12 games, including cycling and chess.

The Director General of the DSS, Alh. Yusuf Bichi, who flagged off the competition, called on personnel to embrace the objectives of the sports event, which are to increase bonding among them, as well as improve their fitness and total wellness

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman, Sports Organising Committee, Mrs Nekies Chudi, announced a 200 per cent increase in the “prize money”, including 50% participation by the staff of the Service.

Specifically, the chairman said the annual event demonstrated DG SS, Alh. Yusuf Bichi’s commitment to building a healthy workforce.

He said: “By this annual development, it is apparent that the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji BICHI, is fully committed to staff welfare by supporting the vision to build a robust and healthy workforce.

“To this extent, he has not only built a standard sports complex but has conceded enormous resources to making today a reality.

“Thus, inspiring us all to join the league of best practices in healthy lifestyle through active participation in sports, while offering us the opportunity to bond and foster comradeship.

“It is with utmost delight that we are reporting that this second edition is an upgrade from the previous year in many ramifications, having over fifty percent (50%) participation with the addition of four (4) more Directorates and two (2) games, cycling, and chess, making it a total of twelve (12) games for the competition.

“Also, the DGSS has graciously increased the prize money by two hundred percent (200%) for both individual and team events. This is in addition to the kitting of all national Directors and Assistant Directors. Furthermore, this year’s sports festival will be rounded off with a bonfire meat barbecue (suya) sit out on 16th December 2023.”

He added thus: “The committee is deeply grateful for the DG’s unwavering stance at dispensing goodwill against all odds. We can only pray that his legacy of goodwill will remain a template for leadership beyond his years.

“On our part, we share his enthusiasm for excellence in the Service and would demonstrate the same as our women and men compete with each other in this sport”.