DSS Hands Over Malami’s Trial To AGF

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday handed over the ongoing trial of the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Recall that the former Minister is facing a five-count charge bordering on allegations of terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Malami was arraigned alongside his son, Abdulaziz Malami.

At the resumed hearing, the DSS withdrew from the case to allow the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to take over the prosecution

The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, had, after the case was called up before the Federal High Court in Abuja, announced the decision of the AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to prosecute the defendants.

“My Lord, I was informed by counsel to the DSS that the case file has been transmitted to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation,” Oyedepo, SAN, told the court

He filed for an adjournment to enable the AGF’s office to review the case file and decide on the next line of action.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Adedayo Adedeji, SAN, did not oppose the adjournment request but said he would apply at the next sitting to have the case struck out if the trial did not commence.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned further proceedings until March 10.

The former Justice Minister was, in count one of the charge, accused of knowingly abetting terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files had been brought to his office as AGF.

In counts two to five, both Malami and his son were jointly accused of unlawful possession of firearms, an offence punishable under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Firearms Act, 2004.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, Malami and Abdulaziz were accused of warehousing firearms at their residence in Gesse Phase II, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, without lawful authority.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations and were granted bail in the sum of N200 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

They remain in prison custody, however, owing to a separate money laundering charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).