DSS Gets Female Deputy DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Folashade Adekaiyaoja as the Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The new DDG of the Service is a core secret service personnel, having served as State Director of Service (SDS) in Ogun, as well as National Headquarters Director.

Though structured to have three DDGs, sources hinted that this is the first time in the history of the Service that such an appointment will be made.

New Telegraph gathered that the appointment of Adekaiyaoja was sequel to a recommendation made by the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Adeola Ajayi the DG, through the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

According to sources, President Tinubu had tasked security heads on the urgent need evolve new perspectives on security management, in line with his pledge to improve on the nation’s security architecture.

