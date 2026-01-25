DSS Foils Crude Oil Vessel Hijack, Arrests Suspected Sea Pirates

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have foiled an attempt by suspected sea pirates to hijack a crude oil-laden vessel in the Gulf of Guinea and abduct its crew members.

Sources revealed that the suspects, Geoffrey Atizara (38) from Aleibiri, Ekeremor LGA, Bayelsa State, and Divine Kelechi Unueze (42) from Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, were arrested last Saturday at a hotel on Tenacious Street in the Edepie area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Preliminary intelligence, corroborated by the suspects’ confessional statements, indicated that they, along with other band members, were plotting to seize the vessel, abduct the crew, and steal its cargo. Unueze was identified as the financier of the operation, while Atizara was tasked with recruiting additional pirates.

The suspects admitted to being part of a high-profile criminal network operating across the South East and South South regions, primarily profiting from sea piracy and kidnapping.

One source noted: “Given the sophistication and resources at the disposal of this pirate band, this arrest has disrupted what could have been a major threat to maritime security in the oil-rich Gulf of Guinea.”

The DSS, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies, has intensified intelligence-driven operations to curb maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea. Recent successes include the interception of pirate speedboats and the rescue of crew members from hijacked vessels off the coasts of Bayelsa and Delta States.

The arrest of Atizara and Unueze represents another milestone in ongoing efforts to secure Nigeria’s maritime domain. Recall that, barely a week ago, the DSS, in joint operations with sister agencies and forest guards, rescued abducted pastors and other victims in Kaduna and Borno States.