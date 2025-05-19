DSS Flies Kite for Utomi’s ‘Shadow Govt’

Share

“Today, I bring to this pioneer body the desperate cries of a people troubled by how their reality seems bound for serfdom. I challenge you to awaken these people who wrongly believe that everything is fine as long as they can manage a share of what little still trickles down from crude oil sales.”

This coup-like message – delivered virtually on May 5, 2025, by Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, a Professor of Political Economy and Management Expert, to a group of Nigerians he’s named into a “Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government” – has sent the government of President Bola Tinubu into overdrive, prompting the authorities to drag the social activist and politician before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Leading the charge against Utomi is the Department of State Services (DSS), which, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/937/2025,. and filed on May 13 via a team of lawyers led by Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), lists Utomi as the sole defendant in the legal action yet to be fixed for hearing.

The DSS alleges that Utomi’s action, capable of creating chaos and destabilising the country, isn’t only an aberration, but also constitutes a grave attack on the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), and a threat to the democratically elected government that is currently in place.

The DSS also tells the court that if left unchecked, the “shadow government” may incite political unrest, cause intergroup tensions and embolden other unlawful actors or separatist entities to replicate similar parallel arrangements, all of which would pose a grave threat to national security.

As reported by Vanguard on May 14, the DSS provides some grounds upon which it accessed the court, including that: Section 1(1) of the 1999 Constitution declares its supremacy and binding force on all persons and authorities in Nigeria; and section 1(2) prohibits the governance of Nigeria or any part thereof except in accordance with provisions of the Constitution.

Others are: Section 14(2a) of the Constitution states that sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria, from whom government, through the Constitution, derives all its powers and authority; and that the “shadow government” lacks legal imprimatur, as it contravenes various portions of the Constitution. Not buying the Utomi gambit, the DSS, among other reliefs, prays the court:

• To declare the purported ‘shadow government’ or ‘shadow cabinet’ being planned by the defendant and his associates as “unconstitutional, as it amounts to an attempt to create a parallel authority not recognised by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

• To declare that under Sections 1(1), 1(2) and 14(2)(a) of the Constitution, “the establishment or operation of any governmental authority or structure outside the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) is unconstitutional, null, and void.”

• To issue an order of perpetual injunction, restraining Prof. Utomi, his agents and associates from “further taking any steps towards the establishment or operation of a ‘shadow government,’ ‘shadow cabinet’ or any similar entity not recognised by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

The question: Who are members of the “shadow government,” and what are its objectives and modus operandi that’ve given the government somewhat unnecessary jitters? According to Utomi, as reported by PUNCH on May 7, the “shadow cabinet,” consists of people from several opposition parties,” with human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, as “head of Good Governance.”

Others are Oghene Momoh, Cheta Nwanze, Daniel Ikuonobe, Halima Ahmed, David Okonkwo, Obi Ajuga, Dr. Adefolusade Adebayo, Dr. Peter Agadah, Dr. Sadiq Gombe, Chibuzor Nwachukwu, Salvation Alibor, Bilkisu Magoro, Dr. Victor Tubo, Charles Odibo, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Eunice Atuejide, Gbenga Ajayi, Dr. Mani Ahmad, Peter Oyewole and Dr. Omano Edigheji.

Explaining that the group, created to respond to what he called “a national emergency,” would meet weekly to review government policies and suggest practical alternatives, Utomi said their main priorities include boosting production, creating a clear economic growth plan, decentralising security responsibilities, and reforming the Constitution.

However, why give official oxygen and a stamp of de facto to a nascent body that might not get off the ground, as did most of Utomi’s previous political adventures?

While the group will also focus on offering better options for healthcare, education, infrastructure, law enforcement, and policy monitoring, the “team must also address issues of ethics, transparency, and integrity, which continue to challenge this government at every turn,” Utomi said.

“Nothing is more urgent than tackling the rising poverty across the country. Multinationals are shutting down, and millions are unemployed. Just two recent company exits illustrate how poorly thought-out policies have tanked the economy,” Utomi added.

From the look of things, the shadow cabinet is primed to fill the void created by the opposition parties and their leaders, who’ve failed to hold the government to account, and offer alternative policies and actions to tackle the myriad problems facing Nigeria, but have been engaged in trivials and inanities in the polity.

Indeed, as Utomi noted: “The imperative is that if a genuine opposition does not courageously identify the performance failures of incumbents, offer options, and influence culture in a counter direction, it will be complicit in subverting the will of the people.”

Despite its wide publicity in the media, many Nigerians – even among the informed who surf the Internet 24/7 – didn’t know or hear about the existence of a “shadow government” in Nigeria. And those who knew or heard about the “shadow cabinet” paid little or no attention to its proclaimed existence.

But that’s before the DSS action, following Utomi’s decision to form a behind-the-scenes government, and attempt to “illegally usurp the executive powers of President Bola Tinubu.” Thanks to the wind the DSS has put to their sails, Utomi and his “ghost cabinet” are trending in the media, and in political circles across the country.

Agreed that the DSS has the statutory power to “safeguard the nation by preventing threats to the lawful authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its constituent institutions!” However, why give official oxygen and a stamp of de facto to a nascent body that might not get off the ground, as did most of Utomi’s previous political adventures?

Though prominent during the pro-democracy era, Utomi’s political posturing gained traction at the 2007 General Election, when he flew the flag of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), but failed to fly at the poll, even as his governorship bid didn’t also fly in Delta State in 2011.

In subsequent election cycles, Utomi either flirted with the ruling party or the opposition, or boasted of floating a “mega party” to take over the reins of power, only for his avowals to end in rhetoric, or ignored or rejected by politicians and members of the civil society organisations he’d calculated would rally the troops behind him.

