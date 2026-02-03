DSS Files Terrorism, Firearms Charges Against Malami, Son

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday arraigned a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), alongside his son, Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Malami and his son were arraigned over alleged terrorism-related offences and unlawful possession of firearms.

Ruling on the application marked FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, bordering on terrorism financing and violations of the Firearms Act, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik declined the oral bail request.

Justice Abdulmalik noted that the Federal High Court is a court of record and that bail applications must be brought formally.

The judge ordered that the defendants be remanded in DSS custody and directed the defence to file a proper bail application.

In the charge, the DSS alleged that Malami, while serving as Attorney-General, deliberately failed to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were officially submitted to his office.

READ ALSO:

The prosecution also accused Malami and his son of unlawfully keeping firearms and ammunition at their residence in Gesse Phase II, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, without the required licence.

According to the charge sheet, Malami is accused in count one of knowingly aiding terrorism financing by refusing to initiate prosecution against identified suspects, contrary to provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In counts two to five, Malami and Abdulaziz are jointly accused of offences relating to the possession of a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, 16 Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of ammunition, and 27 expended Redstar AAA 5’20 cartridges, allegedly in preparation for acts of terrorism and in violation of the Firearms Act, 2004.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read in open court.

Following their plea, counsel to the DSS, Calistus Eze, applied for an order remanding the defendants in DSS custody and urged the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial.

However, defence counsel, Shuaibu Aruwan (SAN), made an oral application for bail, arguing that the defendants had already spent more than two weeks in DSS custody.

The case was adjourned to February 20 for the commencement of the trial.