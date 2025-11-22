DSS Director Meets Tinubu For Security Briefing

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Tosin Adeola Ajayi, met with President Bola Tinubu on Friday night to provide a briefing on the country’s security situation.

The meeting was disclosed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on X, accompanied by a photograph of the meeting.

“The Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mr TOSIN Adeola Ajayi briefing President Bola Tinubu on the security situation on Friday night,” Onanuga wrote.

READ ALSO:

While further details of the discussion were not publicly shared, sources suggest that the meeting focused on recent recurring security challenges across Nigeria.

The briefing follows the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi, amid other security concerns across the country.