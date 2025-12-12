DSS DG Pays N3m Compensation To Released Wrongfully Detained Suspects

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, has ordered the immediate release of three individuals arrested in June 2025 over their alleged involvement in banditry and kidnapping.

Consequently, the DG has approved the payment of N3 million as compensation to the freedom detainees, namely Umar Ibrahim, Alhaji Bello Rabiu, and Jaja Sarki Bamo.

New Telegraph gathered that their cases were among the many reviewed by a DSS panel and later found to have been done in error.

Highly-placed security sources revealed that investigations failed to establish any link between the suspects and their alleged crimes.

According to the credible sources, the release of the three men and accompanying compensation is part of efforts by the DSS leadership to ensure that justice is served to victims of the agency’s past mistakes.

It was further learnt that ongoing investigations across DSS cases have led to the release of several suspects, who were found to be innocent, while those found culpable are facing trial before different courts of competent jurisdiction.

One of the sources said: “The DG DSS is an honourable man, who acknowledges errors and rectifies them swiftly. He attempts to ensure due process is followed to ensure the right thing is done. This is why he has sustained efforts in reviewing cases under the agency’s jurisdiction”.

Another source, who also spoke in confidence, described payment of compensation as an established practice under Ajayi’s leadership and expressed confidence in the Agency.

“When the DG DSS paid double compensation to the Jos-based businessman who was erroneously shot many years ago, who knew he would continue compensating other victims?” quizzed another source.

“His approach to accountability and humanity should be studied. I am confident that, with the payment of such compensation, officers of the agency will be more vigilant to ensure they take the right actions, ” he stated.

Expressing gratitude to the DG DSS, the suspects revealed that they were humanely treated throughout their stay.

“We were properly fed, and we were not abused in any way. The officers ensured that our needs were met and we cooperated throughout the investigation till we were finally released,” remarked Ibrahim, even as they prayed for God’s mercy on the DG.

It would be recalled that, as part of the agency’s proactive security measures amid raging security threats, it had, in June 2025, intercepted some suspects, who had just returned from the 2025 Hajj exercise at the Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, Kwara State, on allegations of their involvement in kidnapping and banditry.