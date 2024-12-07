DSS DG: Nigerians To Start Sleeping With Both Eyes Closed

Share

..says unprecedented interagency collaboration ongoing

…As 6 Secret Service bosses attend graduation lecture

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DG DSS), Mr Adeola Ajayi, has said that the renewed vigour that intelligence gathering and other operations have assumed will soon usher in a new order in the country.

Specifically, the DG DSS assured that citizens will start sleeping with both eyes closed, in no distant time.

He insisted that the ongoing collaboration among the military, security, and intelligence agencies in the country, has continued to strain the military and operational capabilities of enemies of the state.

The secret service’s boss gave the indication on Saturday at the graduation ceremony organised in honour of 91 participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 17, by the National Institute for Security Service (NISS), Abuja.

His words: No security challenge can defeat us if we work together; all security agencies need to work together.

“The Military and all the security agencies are working together, and very soon, all Nigerians will sleep with their two eyes closed.

While thanking President Bola Tinubu for his appointment, the DG pledged to deliver on his mandate.

“I’m grateful to Mr. President for appointing me as the DGSS. I want to assure you that the Service under my leadership will not let you down”, Ajayi pledged.

Meanwhile, the occasion witnessed the unprecedented attendance of 6 former Directors General, including Col. Kayode Are ((rtd), Messrs Ita Ekpenyong, and Matthew Seiyefa, as well as Alh. Yusuf Bichi.

The high point of the event was the presentation of certificates to the graduates, as well as prizes to some course participants, who distinguished themselves during the 10-month course period.

