DSS Detains Ogun PDP Gov’ship Candidate, Adebutu 

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday arrested and detained Ladi Adebutu, the 2023 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

His arrest follows allegations of election-related misconduct during the just concluded Local Government Elections held on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

According to reports, Adebutu is accused of importing 40 “Illegal policemen” from MOPOL 49 in Lagos to Ogun State on election day.

He allegedly mobilized armed PDP thugs on motorcycles to patrol the Ikenne Local Government Area with the intent to snatch ballot boxes, brandishing weapons, including guns, to intimidate voters.

The PDP’s Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Kayode Adebayo who confirmed his arrest said Adebutu was taken into custody on Monday, November 18, 2024.

However, the specific charges against him remain unclear and all efforts to secure his release on bail were reportedly unsuccessful as of late Monday night.

The arrest has sparked reactions among political circles with PDP leaders accusing the DSS of targeting opposition figures.

Adebayo expressed concern over the situation as he called for the rule of law to prevail and urged the DSS to clarify the charges levelled against Adebutu.

The local government elections, which saw heightened tensions across Ogun State, were marred by allegations of violence and voter intimidation.

The arrest of Adebutu has added another layer of controversy to the political landscape, with PDP supporters describing it as a witch-hunt aimed at silencing opposition voices.

