DSS Debunks Rumour, Says Emefiele Not In Our Custody

The Department of the State Services, (DSS) has said that the suspended Chairman of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele is not in its custody.

The Department made this known in a press statement issued via its official Twitter handle on Saturday, June 10.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu led the government on Friday, June 9 suspended Emefiele with immediate effect.

Following his suspension, Emefiele was instructed to transfer control of his office immediately to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will serve as the interim CBN Governor while the investigation and reforms are being completed.

Late on Friday, there were unconfirmed claims that DSS agents had taken the suspended CBN Governor into custody.

Peter Afunaya, the DSS spokesman, however, informed one of our journalists that he was unable to confirm the arrest.

The post read, “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”