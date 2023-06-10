New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. DSS Debunks Rumour,…

DSS Debunks Rumour, Says Emefiele Not In Our Custody

The Department of the State Services, (DSS) has said that the suspended Chairman of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele is not in its custody.

The Department made this known in a press statement issued via its official Twitter handle on Saturday, June 10.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu led the government on Friday, June 9 suspended Emefiele with immediate effect.

Following his suspension, Emefiele was instructed to transfer control of his office immediately to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will serve as the interim CBN Governor while the investigation and reforms are being completed.

Late on Friday, there were unconfirmed claims that DSS agents had taken the suspended CBN Governor into custody.

Peter Afunaya, the DSS spokesman, however, informed one of our journalists that he was unable to confirm the arrest.

The post read, “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”

Post Views: 131
Tags:

Read Previous

Nwifuru Names EBSU Professor SSG
Read Next

10th NASS: S/West PDP Members-Elect Demands Minority Leadership

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023