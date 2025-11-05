DSS Confirms Ongoing Prosecution Of Terror Suspects

The Department of State Services (DSS) has provided an update on the ongoing trials of multiple terrorism suspects involved in attacks and criminal networks across Nigeria.

On November 19, 2025, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja will continue the trial of Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Abubakar Abba (aka Isah Adam / Mahmud Al-Nigeri), both wanted internationally.

The suspects were captured in a high-risk, intelligence-led counter-terrorism operation by the DSS in July 2025.

READ ALSO:

Usman and Abba are believed to be leaders of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU), Nigeria’s affiliate of Al-Qaeda. Usman, the self-styled Emir of ANSARU, allegedly coordinated several terrorist sleeper cells nationwide and masterminded kidnappings and robberies that financed terror activities. Abba, his deputy, is accused of leading the “Mahmudawa” cell, which operated around Kainji National Park on the Niger–Kwara border and across the Republic of Benin.

According to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Usman received training in Libya between 2013 and 2015 under foreign jihadist instructors, specializing in weapons handling and IED fabrication.

The duo faces 32-count terrorism charges, including illegal mining for which Usman was sentenced to 15 years, while Abba has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The DSS is also prosecuting Khalid Al‑Barnawi, accused of masterminding the August 26, 2011 bombing of the United Nations Complex in Abuja, which left 20 people dead and over 70 injured. Al-Barnawi, captured in 2016, is standing trial with four other terror suspects. The DSS recently requested an accelerated hearing, which was granted by Justice Nwite.

Additionally, five suspects were arraigned over the June 5, 2022 attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where more than 40 people died and over 100 were injured.

The accused are alleged members of Al Shabab, with cells in Kogi State. They pleaded not guilty, and bail was denied due to the capital nature of the offences and the strength of the evidence against them.

The DSS is also handling suspects linked to the June 13, 2025 Yelwata massacre in Benue State, in which dozens were killed and 107 injured.

The agency has filed six separate terrorism-related charges against arrested suspects, while two others remain at large.

DSS Director General Tosin Ajayi emphasized:

“The arrests and prosecutions demonstrate the diligence of Nigeria’s security agencies in holding terrorists accountable. These men are separate from the hundreds under military custody, whose cases are managed by the Office of the Attorney General. In July last year, 125 terrorists were convicted. We will continue to enforce the rule of law and ensure justice is served.”