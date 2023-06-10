DSS Confirms Arrest, Detention Of Emefiele

The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally confirmed that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele is currently in its custody.

The Department confirmed the arrest of the Governor in a terse statement issued via it’s verified Twitter handle on Saturday, June 10.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Emefiele has been suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government with immediate effect.

It was also reported that the DSS had earlier refuted the claims that Emefiele is in it’s custody after parading him on Friday night following his suspension.

Confirming the arrest, the statement reads, “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN governor, is now in its custody for investigative purposes, according to the statement.

“The public, particularly the media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”

Recall that Emefiele was instructed to immediately transfer control of his office upon his suspension to Adebisi Shonubi, the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will serve as the CBN governor until the inquiry and the reforms are complete.

Late on Friday, there were unconfirmed claims that DSS agents had taken the suspended CBN governor into custody.

However, the suspended CBN governor is now in the DSS’s custody, according to Peter Afunaya, the DSS spokesman.