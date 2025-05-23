DSS Compensates Businessman With N20m, Free Medicare

Share

The Department of State Services (DSS) has paid N20 Million in compensation for the accidental shooting of a Sokoto businessman sometime in 2016.

During the pre-dawn operation to arrest a suspected gunrunner in Jos, Plateau State, DSS operatives mistakenly shot and injured the businessman who, incidentally, bore the same name with the suspected gunrunner, who was eventually arrested.

Two years after, the businessman, through his lawyer, Idris Akibu, approached a Federal High Court in Bauchi, to seek compensation for damages he suffered as a result of the incident.

Delivering judgement in the suit marked FHC/J/CS/18/2018, Justice Muhammed Shittu Abubakar, ordered the secret service to pay ₦10 million in damages to the injured businessman.

New Telegraph gathered on Friday that, In mid-March, the DSS Director- General, Mr. Tosin Ajayi, approved the payment of ₦10 million damages awarded by the Court.

In compensation for time lost, the DG handed the businessman an additional ₦10 million, bringing the total sum to ₦20 million.

A security source, who spoke in confidence on the development, said: “At the time, Mr. Ajayi directed the DSS hospital to officially integrate the businessman into the Services’ medical care system, which would enable him to enjoy free medical services anytime he so desired.

“In fulfillment of the promise, the Intelligence Agency invited the victim to its hospital in Abuja.

“As we speak, the victim arrived Abuja a few days ago, and has been undergoing free medical tests and treatment from the hospital’s best doctors.

“True to the DG’s directive, the man has been in the VIP ward which, of course, is fully air-conditioned.

“They have been running series of checks and giving him round-the-clock medical attention, in order to make him regain full control of his limbs. I even understand the DG asked that he be fed for free”.

Another source, who also spoke on the development, noted thus: “This is the third DG since this unfortunate case of mistaken identity happened.

“We were very happy when our new DG directed that we pay the money.

“He even added another ₦10 million to the victim’s money. It goes to show that, not only can security agencies be law abiding, we can also be full of the milk of human kindness”.

