Dss Clears Mbah Of Certificate Forgery

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked claims by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to the effect that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election and incumbent governor of the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, forged his NYSC discharge certificate. The Nigeria secret police indicted the NYSC of shoddy and hasty investigation in coming to the conclusion that Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was fake, saying that certificates in Mbah’s series were found to have been issued to corps members in Lagos, contrary to NYSC’s claim.

It frowned at the NYSC’s mis- placement of Mbah’s original file and opened a temporary one for him, noting that NYSC was also unable to trace to whom or which state or states of the federation 12 of its certificates, A808297 to A808308 were issued. The security agency said: “The failure of the NYSC to maintain a proper record keeping system was the cause of its inability to trace Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s initial certificate.

“It would be wrong for the NYSC to blame Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for its own failure in record keeping.” The DSS made these known in a statement on Oath adopted by its representative, Mr. Yahaya Isa Mohammed, at the ongoing Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as Mbah called two witnesses to open his defence yesterday. Giving evidence, the subpoenaed DSS’ Deputy Director, Operations and Strategic Department, said the security agency commenced investigation into the discharge certificate controversy following a petition to it by Dr. Mbah dated February 8, 2023.

Mohammed said the investigation revealed: “That there were exchanges of correspondences be- tween Mbah and the NYSC at every stage of their interactions. Mbah did not take any action without the NYSC’s approval. “That Mbah’s file with the NYSC got missing at some point in time and NYSC started using a temporary file for him. “For instance, in NYSC response to his application for deferment, the file number was LA/10/1532, while in their response to his remobili- sation application, the file number was LA/01/1532/T.

“That there was a mix up in his record as a result of the missing file. “That the difference in Mbah’s certificate number compared to others that were mobilized at the same time, is due to the inability of NYSC to trace the initial file where the first certificate A678 was.”