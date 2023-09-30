DSS Bars Journalists From Covering Sokoto Election Tribunal

Journalists have been barred from covering the ongoing Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s ruling which is set to deliver its final judgment today, Saturday.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) restricted reporters from gaining access into the courtroom as the proceeding begins.

The High Court’s courtroom, where the ruling is being heard, was only accessible to journalists from NTA, NAN, and state-owned media, according to the operatives who claimed to be acting on orders from above.

As the winner of the election on March 18, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Governor Ahmad Aliyu was proclaimed the victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO:

Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was disgruntled and decided to go to court to request that his opponent’s victory be revoked due to suspected electoral fraud and non-qualification.

The three-member panel of judges is led by Justice Haruna Mshelia.