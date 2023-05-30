New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
DSS: Awolowo Road Building Belongs To Us, Not EFCC

…’ no rift with the anti-graft agency

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked reports making the rounds that it prevented officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from gaining access to No 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, saying ownership of the building is not in doubt.

Specifically, the intelligence agency clarified that the said building served as the headquarters of the defunct National Security Organisation (NSO), from where the Service started.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, the agency said, “The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility”.

It enjoined the public to disregard insinuation about a possible rift with the EFCC, insisting that both institutions of government remained “great partners” in the affairs of national development.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to some media reports that it barricaded the EFCC from entering its Lagos office. It is not correct that the DSS barricaded Efcc from entering its office. No. It is not true.

“The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

“By the way, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media. Did the EFCC tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building?

“I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership. Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary ones. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight”, the statement read.

