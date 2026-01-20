DSS Arrests Malami After Release From Kuje Prison

Shortly after his release from the Kuje prison, the operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

New Telegraph gathered from sources privy to the development that Malami’s arrest borders on fresh allegations of terrorism financing.

According to security sources, Malami, who is standing trial before a Federal High Court on allegations of money laundering, was on Monday taken into custody by security operatives shortly after his release from the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

The source further disclosed that DSS operatives picked him up immediately after he exited the facility.

The officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCC) confirmed that Malami was released after perfecting his bail conditions.

Efforts to obtain official comments from the DSS remained unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

The release of the former AGF followed the granting of bail on January 7, 2026, by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the court granted bail to Malami, his wife, and his son for ₦500 million each, with strict conditions.

Each defendant was required to produce two sureties with verifiable landed property within Asokoro, Maitama, or Gwarimpa, deposit property documents with the court, and submit affidavits of means.

They were also ordered to surrender their international passports and barred from travelling abroad without prior permission.

Malami, his wife Asabe, and his son had been remanded at Kuje following their arraignment by the EFCC on December 29, 2025, on 16 counts, bordering on money laundering involving about ₦8.7bn.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants used multiple corporate entities, bank accounts, and high-value real estate transactions to conceal proceeds of unlawful activities.