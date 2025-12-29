DSS Arrests Gang Leader, Murderers Of Prof. Ephraim

A credible source has confirmed that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the leader of the gang and another, who kidnapped and murdered a prominent professor of neurology, Ekanem Philip Ephraim in 2023.

The gang leader, Patrick Essien Etim, 23, and his accomplice, Bassey Antiha Asuquo, 40, were apprehended on Saturday, December 27, at a medical facility in Cross River State while planning to kidnap another medical bigwig.

According to the source, the DSS had been tracking the kidnap ring since Ephraim’s killing in July 2023, when gunmen posing as patients abducted her.

The duo has confessed to the crime, admitting that they killed the professor after collecting multiple ransom payments from her family.

‘It has been two years of torment for her loved ones, not knowing what happened to the Professor. I believe that, with this arrest, her family and loved ones will be able to finally have some peace and the much-needed closure that they deserve, the source said.

The suspects also owned up to kidnapping other victims and vandalising electricity cables, with one Isaac Ekpeyong, who was also arrested by the operatives, according to the sources.

Recall that Professor Ekanem was abducted on 13th July, 2023, by unknown gunmen who posed as patients at her private clinic at Atimbo Road, Calabar.

Her kidnapping sparked statewide protests by the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA). The medical association had embarked on an indefinite strike, which crippled the health sector for over a week, in a bid to prevail on the government to rescue the Professor.

“This huge breakthrough underscores the commitment of the DSS in reverting to covertness in its operations and restoring public safety across the country,” declared the source.