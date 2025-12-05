New Telegraph

December 5, 2025
DSS Arrests Doctor Linked To Kwara Kidnapping Gangs

The Department of State Service (DSS) has taken into custody a medical doctor who was alleged to be ferrying drugs from Sokoto to kidnappers in parts of Kwara State.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said: “The doctor was intercepted in the Jebba area following intelligence reports about the activities of the kidnappers and their couriers.

“The secret service says the criminal gangs appear desperate for medical care following gunshot wounds sustained in encounters with security forces.

“So, we are advising improved security measures in health facilities in thickly forested areas, which the kidnappers may target.”

