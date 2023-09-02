DSS Arrests CBN Deputy Governor, Detains Ogun Council Boss

The Department of States Security (DSS) has taken into custody, Central Bank Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy Directorate Dr. Kingsley Obiora for questioning, it emerged yesterday. Sources familiar with his arrest and de-The Department of States Security (DSS) has taken into custody, Central Bank Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy Directorate Dr. Kingsley Obiora for questioning, it emerged yesterday. Sources familiar with his arrest and dtention confirmed to Saturday Telegraph that Obiora has been with the DSS for past three days.

His arrest is connected to the on going probe of suspended CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who is also in DSS custody. It was learned that men of DSS are doing everything possible to coarsing Obiora into letting out information they can use against Emefiele.

The DSS also reportedly detained the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Hon Wale Adedayo. Our correspondent gathered that Ad dayo had honoured the invitation of the security agency over his allegation against governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting funds belonging to local government. Adedayo was grilled for serveral hours at the DSS headquarters in Abeokuta, on Friday before he was eventually detained.

The embattled chairman was at the DSS office on Thursday on the same matter. Adedayo was at the DSS office together with one of his aides (names withheld). The aide informed our correspondent that the suspended Adedayo might likely spent the weekend in the custody of the secret police. Recall that Adedayo had accused Abiodun of withholding the statutory Federal Allocation due to the State’s Local Governments in the last two years.