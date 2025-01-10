DSS Arrests Blogger Over Fake Recruitment Notice Post

Share

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested one Sylvester Augustus over the alleged cloning of its website wherein a notice of fake recruitment by the agency was placed.

He was said to have created a fake online platform ostensibly to defraud unsuspecting and desperate job seekers.

Highly-placed sources, who disclosed this to New Telegraph, said the 32-year-old suspect, who hails from Abak Local Government Area, Akwa-Ibom State, was apprehended by DSS’ operatives on Thursday at his Akpan Eno Lane, Abak, Abak LGA residence.

The source said: “Upon arrest, the suspect claimed to have graduated from the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), a blogger as well as a content creator.

“Augustus had cloned the website of the Department of State Services on which he created a fake online recruitment notice.

“This, he did, with a view to apparently defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, especially young men and women seeking job opportunities.

Another source, who spoke under the same condition of anonymity, said: “The lead domestic intelligence agency had promptly tagged the post “fake” and cautioned members of the public against falling victim to the antics of fraudsters.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations into the case are concluded.

“Nigerians must eschew fraud under whatever guise, as the law will catch up with anyone found wanting, no matter how highly, or lowly placed in society”.

