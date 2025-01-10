DSS Arrests Blogger For Cloning Website To Run Recruitment Scam

Share

The Department of State Services (DSS) has apprehended a 32-year-old blogger, Sylvester Victor Augustus, for allegedly cloning its official website to defraud unsuspecting members of the public through a fake recruitment scheme.

The suspect, a resident of Akpan Eno Street in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was tracked and arrested at his residence on Thursday by the operatives of the DSS.

Augustus, who identifies as a content creator and a graduate of the University of Uyo, reportedly created a counterfeit DSS website to advertise a fake recruitment drive aimed at extorting money from individuals seeking employment.

The DSS has since disclaimed the fraudulent recruitment notice, describing it as a scam and urging the public to disregard any such announcements.

A source within the agency confirmed that Augustus is in custody and will be arraigned in court soon.

The agency reiterated its warning to the public to verify all recruitment-related information through official channels.

