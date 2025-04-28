DSS Arrests 54 Bandits, Gunrunners In Kaduna

Share

…gov hails Tinubu over Ajayi’s appointment

The Kaduna State Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has carried out 34 operations in the state, leading to the arrest of 54 suspects, including serving security operatives, and the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunitions.

This is as the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi as Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), saying the appointment has assisted in reposition the service to tackle security challenges in the country.

Sani who spoke through the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Sule Shuaibu (SAN), expressed delight with the successes recorded by the Security Agency, noting that, the DSS operatives had in addition to the arrests, recovered rifles, pump action guns and several rounds of ammunitions.

The commissioner who addressed journalists shortly after visiting the DSS Command Head – quarters in Kaduna, also commended the Service under the leadership of Mr Ajayi for its synergy and close collaborations with other sister agencies.

Those arrested by the DSS Operatives within the period under review were; eight suspected bandits and 22 of their suspected informants, four gunrunners, two human traffickers, four cyber fraudsters, two vandals and 12 family members of suspected bandits.

“The arms and ammunitions recovered in – clude; five AK-47 rifles, one GPMG, three RPGs guns and 5,000 rounds of ammunitions of various calibres, while, 79 kidnap victims (now in the custody of the state government) were rescued by the DSS operatives.”

Our correspondent gathered that, of the arrested suspects, included a security operative serving in Zamfara State, who disclosed that he often steals ammunition meant to fight bandits in Zamfara and environs and sell them to bandits.

As at the time of his arrest, the serving security personnel had on him 217 rounds of assorted ammunition he planned to sell for about N4 million.

Share