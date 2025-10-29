DSS Arrest Man For Inciting Military Takeover

The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested one Innocent Chukwuma in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for using his social media handle to incite the military to overthrow the current administration.

Posting on his “X” handle, @TheAgroman on Friday, October 17, 2025′, Chukwuma stated that a coup was needed in Nigeria and called on the military to “Suspend the Nigerian government.”

He posted, “A coup in Nigeria is needed.

Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian Government, and join the AES. That is all we need now.

“It will happen eventually. Nigerians, the military needs your support now! Only they can save this country.

“The bastard in Aso Rock has basically sold this country to the West, and they run our intelligence apparatus. Only the military can reset this country. Support them,” Chukwuma posted.

A source revealed that the suspect is cooperating with DSS investigators.