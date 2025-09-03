The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned nine individuals identified as prime suspects in connection with the recent wave of killings in Benue and Plateau States.

New Telegraph reports that the suspects were brought before the Abuja Federal High Court on Wednesday.

They were alleged to have committed the offence alongside others still at large on June 13, 2025.

Two suspects, Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi, both from Awe LGA in Nasarawa state, are facing a four-count charge relating to the killings in Abinsi and Yelewata village, Guma LGA of Benue state.

Also, two other suspects, Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede, both from Guma LGA of Benue, were charged on three counts over alleged reprisal attacks against the initial terror suspects and destroying a private property, which resulted in economic loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue state.

The DSS also charged a suspected gunrunner arrested with seven M16 Rifles.

New Telegraph recalls that a recent killing in the Yelewata community claimed the lives of over 200 people

More Details later…