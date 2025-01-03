DSS, Air force, Army, Police, EFCC others hail Igbinedion

Share

The Department of State Service, the Nigerian Army, the Police, Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigerian Fire Service have commended former Edo State Governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, for initiating the ‘KADA UNITY CUP’ military and Paramilitary competition .

Speaking during the draw, Chairman of Edo State Football Association Comrade Fred Newton Erhunmwunse, said the competition was to foster unity between the military and the paramilitary in the state. He hinted that the first edition of the competition was won by the Nigeria Police, adding that the second edition of the tournament promises to be better with 10 agencies fighting for honours.

“I’m happy to inform you that this tournament is the brainchild of the former governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, whose love for sports, has no bound. The former governor believes in the power of football in promoting and fostering peace, unity and understanding among sports family. So, he decided to involve the military and the paramilitary in this competition.”

Meanwhile, the managing Director of KADA Plaza Cinema and Entertainment Centre, Trevor Pillay, has assured participating teams of hitch free tournament.

“I’m happy that this year’s edition of Kada Unity Cup is around the corner, and we have ten teams participating. I want to say that this year’s edition will be better than last year’s.”

The competition will take place between January 7th and 24th.

