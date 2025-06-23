DSR Names Chairman

Share

Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) Plc has appointed Mr. Arnold Ekpe as chairman. ntment follows the retirement of Alhaji Aliko Dangote as chairman on the same date, marking the end of nearly two decades of distinguished service.

Ekpe is a seasoned finance professional with over 30 years of experience in the banking and corporate sectors, including leadership roles across several prominent institutions.

He attended King’s College, Lagos, graduating in 1972 before traveling abroad for his tertiary education. He studied at the University of Manchester, where he earned a degree in engineering (1973–1976) as a Shell Scholar.

He later obtained an MBA from Manchester Business School (1977–1979). Ekpe began his career in 1977 with Schlumberger SA as a Wireline Logging Engineer.

In 1979, he joined Alcan Aluminium Nigeria as Executive Assistant to the CEO, with responsibilities in purchasing and labour relations.

He entered the banking industry in the early 1980s, beginning at International Merchant Bank (an affiliate of First Chicago) as head of strategy.

Also, he went on to serve as operations manager and later general manager of IMB Securities, the bank’s investment banking and stockbroking arm, from 1980 to 1986.

Between 1986 and 1987, he was general manager and head of corporate finance at City Securities Limited, a subsidiary of First City Monument Bank.

He subsequently served as general manager of Nigeria International Bank (Citibank Nigeria) from 1987 to 1990. Ekpe later became Group CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, a role he held until his retirement in 2012.

