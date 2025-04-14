DSR Appoints Director

Share

Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) Plc has appointed Yemisi Ayeni as an independent non-executive director.

A statement by the company noted that Ayeni had wealth of experience in finance, corporate governance and strategic leadership.

She obtained a degree in economics from the University of Manchester, UK, in 1985 and became a chartered accountant in 1989 Also, Ayeni is fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Her career spans over three decades, beginning with PwC in London before returning to Nigeria in 1991. She later joined Shell Nigeria, where she held multiple leadership roles, including serving as the finance director of Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company Ltd SNEPCo), making history as the first Nigerian woman appointed to the board of a Shell company in Nigeria.

She later served as the managing director of Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator Limited until her retirement in 2015. Beyond Shell, she has held several key leadership roles in Nigeria’s corporate sector.

Ayeni was an independent non-executive director at Guinness Nigeria Plc and served as chairperson of NASCON Allied Industries Plc. She is currently a non-executive director of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd and a council member of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

