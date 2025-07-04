D’Speaker Kalu Mourns Ex-S’Eagles Goalkeeper, Rufai

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of a legendary figure in the Nigerian football and former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai.

Kalu in a statement on Friday, described Rufai’s contributions to Nigerian football as “immeasurable”.

The star goalkeeper, who played professionally in top leagues in Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, had a storied career spanning two decades.

He also represented Nigeria in two FIFA World Cups and multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s football history.

Condoling with the family, friends, and the football fraternity in Nigeria over the passing, the Deputy Speaker while

paying tribute to the legendary goalkeeper’s remarkable career, also prayed for the repose of his soul.

“It is with great sadness that I mourn the passing of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai. A legendary figure in Nigerian football.

His contributions to the growth of football and generally, sports in Nigeria were remarkable. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations of Nigerian footballers. May God rest his soul’, Kalu prayed.