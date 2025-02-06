DSP Commits N2.79bn To Revolutionize Agriculture In N’West

Share

...Aims To Make 558 Young Farmer Millionaires

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, on Thursday, revealed that he has arranged for an N2.79 billion loan scheme for farmers across the 186 local government area councils in the seven states of the North West Zone.

Barau who made the revelation while briefing journalists at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, explained that the objective of the loan, is to raise 558 young farmers millionaires across the Seven States in the region.

The politician who was represented by his Special Adviser on Policy and Monitoring, Professor Bashir Muhammad Fagge, noted that the distribution of the beneficiaries is as follows: 69 from Kaduna State, 132 from Kano, 63 from Kebbi, 102 from Katsina, 81 from Jigawa, 69 from Sokoto and 42 from Zamfara.

He said that under the programme tagged: “Barau Initiative for Agricultural Revolution in the North West (BIARN)”, three young farmers will be selected from each of the 186 local government areas of the seven states.

According to him, each beneficiary will receive N5 million to invest in farming during this season, amounting to The total sum of N2.79 billion will be disbursed to the beneficiaries.

“Food security is paramount and at the top of the agenda of progressive nations globally. Without it, you are insecure at the individual, family, local government, state, and country levels.

“If you recall, decades ago, the North, especially the North West, was our country’s food basket, producing most of the agricultural products for consumption by the people nationwide and even for export to our neighbouring countries. However, that has become history.

“To change the narrative and harness the enormous arable land across the seven North West states, I have developed the initiative of empowering 558 young farmers in the North West geopolitical zone for the first phase of the programme.

“The Barau Initiative for Agricultural Revolution in the North West (BIARN) programme aims to use the vast arable land in the geopolitical zone to restore its agricultural prominence and achieve food security. My foundation, the Barau I Jibrin Foundation (BIJF), is partnering with a relevant national financial institution to implement this programme.

“It will interest you to know that we have had a series of meetings with the institution’s management. Arrangements for the project’s launch are almost complete. The initiative’s targeted April this year to launch fully, ahead of this year’s farming season.

“The beneficiaries of this scheme would be guided in cultivating maize and rice crops. This would essentially boost the desired yield of the two crops, reduce the cost of food items, and enhance food security in the zone and nationwide. The central concept behind this scheme is to revolutionise agricultural production in northwestern Nigeria by empowering youths with a background in agriculture”, he said.

