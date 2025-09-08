DSIEC To Residents: Go For CVR

Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) has called on all eligible residents in Delta State to avail themselves of the ongoing nationwide continuous voters’ registration.

This came as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted closure for persons who are 18 years and above, and without a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), to register and participate during the 2027 general elections.

The online pre-registration exercise has since commenced on August 18, 2025, through the official INEC portal, cvr.inecnigeria.org.

The in-person registration is scheduled to begin on August 25 from 9a.m to 3pm, Mondays to Fridays, at all INEC Local Government Area offices and designated centres across the state.

The state’s electoral body, chaired by Maj. Gen Agbaike (rtd), through its Public Relations Office in Asaba yesterday said: “Your vote is your right and civic duty.