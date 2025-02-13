DSA Initiative Distributes Free Jamb Form To Osun Community

Share

The Dr Segun Aina (DSA) initiative has called on secondary school principals in Otan-Ayegbaju, Boluwaduro Local Government of Osun State, to encourage students in their schools to obtain and register for 2025 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

Information from the Director of the foundation, Dr Segun Aina, revealed that registration for the examination has commenced and will close on February 21st.

He said the free JAMB registration was his initiative to encourage brilliant students who could not afford the examination fee.

According to him, no fewer than 50 students will be registered free of charge for the examination.

He disclosed that a medical team is coming from the US, later in the year, for free medical outreach as part of activities of the DSA initiative to ensure good living for the people of Otan Ayegbaju and Osun in general.

Speaking with our correspondent, the president of Otan Ayegbaju Progressive Union (OAPU), Alh. Hakeem Mosebolatan commended the foundation for the commitment and love extended to the students.

“There is no doubt that Dr Segun Aina is investing in the future of students in our community. History will not forget this monumental contribution to his hometown,” Mosebolatan said.

