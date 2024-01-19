Dry Season Farming: Nigeria to Become Net Exporter of Wheat

As the Federal Government secures $134 million loan from African Development Bank (AfDB) to commence dry season farming and boost food security in the country, the National Chairman, Board of Trustees of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc. Kabiru Ibrahim, has disclosed that Nigeria is tactically bidding to join the league of wheat producing nations. Ibrahim explained that the Federal Government’s announcement through the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Alhaji Abubakar Kyari, on the arrival, inspection, offloading and dispatch of certified wheat seeds for the 2023 dry season farming would see the country making a giant stride in wheat production in years to come.

The AFAN BoT National Chairman revealed that the hybrid wheat seeds for the dry season farming would be cul- tivated across 70,000 hectares across wheat production zones mostly in the SUDAN Savanna (Kano, katsina, Jigawa and So- koto), GUINEA Savanna (Kaduna, Bauchi Kebbi, Zamfara and Niger) and the MOUNTAIN Grassland of Taraba and Adamawa, with expected yield of 875,000 metric tonnes for National Food Reserve. He pointed out that, currently, about 4.9mmt of wheat was imported annually into the country, saying that, If successful, the National Agricultural Growth Scheme (NAGS- AG ) would end wheat importation in Nigeria in the nearest future.

According to him, more than ever before, Nigeria needs accelerated and aggressive pre-multiplication of early maturing wheat seed variety suitable for Nigeria’s local topography and climate that will push Nigeria close to achieving food production and self-sufficiency. Ibrahim, while speaking on the smart modular irrigation, stressed that the Federal Government in its quest to ensure food security and sustainability had earlier executed smart modular irrigation project that will enable all year round agriculture, especially dry season farming. To him, government involving the “SMART MODULAR” irrigation project for all the year round farming is expected to yield 875000 metric tonnes for the country.

According to him, “India in the early sixties imported the dwarf wheat variety from North America, today India’s food self sufficiency is sustainable same was extended to rice and other cereals.” Talking about the variable factors that can actuate faster delivery, the renowned agro-allied philanthropist advised on adequate security in designated farming wheat production zones to protect the farm- ing communities, deployment of adequate FAO standard mechanisation of 300tractors to 1000km farmland space, powered by “Smart Modular” irrigation system for all year round farming, infrastructural facilities such as good road and bridges network, storage silos facilities, conducive environment for the farming com- munities amongst others.